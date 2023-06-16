One of the most successful movies on Netflix was “Extraction”. In this tape, the protagonist, characterized by Chris Hemsworth, leaves an open ending to his story; For this reason, his fans began to request a second part. This request has been fulfilled: the also interpreter of Thor has once again worked with director Sam Hargrave to deliver a sequel to this acclaimed feature film. In this sequel, you will be able to follow the story of agent Tyler Rake who will return from the dead to fight a gangster. What platform would the film reach and what would be its release date? We tell you HERE.

YOU CAN SEE: “Spider-man: through the Spider-Verse”: where to SEE the ONLINE premiere of the movie with Spider-Man?

What day does “Extraction 2” premiere in Peru?

“Extraction 2” will premiere this Friday, June 16. Despite the fact that films are normally released on Thursdays, in this case, as it is produced by a streaming platform, it will take place on a weekend.

When can “Extraction 2” be SEE STREAMING?

“Extraction 2” can be seen via streaming starting Friday, June 16 worldwide. This depends on you having a Netflix subscription.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, ONLINE PREMIERE: where to SEE the film recorded in Peru?

Where will “Extraction 2” premiere via ONLINE?

This film will premiere on Netflix starting Friday, June 16. This is an exclusive tape because it was produced by this platform.

What time does “Extraction 2” premiere STREAMING?

1.00 am from Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador

2.00 am from Colombia, Peru and Ecuador

3.00 am from Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico

4.00 am from Argentina, Brazil and Chile

9.00 am from Spain.

Watch the 2023 trailer for “Extraction 2”

#quotExtraction #2quot #ONLINE #premiere #Chris #Hemsworth #film