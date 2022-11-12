A marine cleaning campaign organized by the Sharjah Aquarium, yesterday, revealed the presence of 580 kg of waste in the Al Majaz Waterfront, which included car tires, office chairs, bags, plastic containers and others.

One tire extracted from the facade weighed 100 kg.

The Secretary of Sharjah Aquarium, Rashid Al Shamsi, told “Emirates Today” that the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of the marine environment for the sustainability of fisheries, adding that 40 divers participated in this year’s campaign.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Bee’ah, the Civil Defense Authority (represented by Maritime Rescue), Sharjah City Municipality, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, National Ambulance, and Sharjah Police participated in the campaign.

Al Shamsi added that the weight of the waste extracted by the campaign, during the period from 2016 to 2021, exceeds 14 tons.

He said that “the Sharjah Aquarium’s plan for the next year includes visiting the places where the campaign was held during the past years, to ensure the effectiveness of its impact.”

He pointed out that “choosing Al Majaz Waterfront to set up the campaign in it comes from being a vital area teeming with visitors, and exposed to many wrong practices.”

He stated that the extracted waste will be disposed of by standard methods.

