Employees in mental health care (GGZ) will receive an additional wage increase of 10 percent over the next two years due to high inflation. That increase comes on top of the 4 percent they already advanced. FNV Zorg & Welzijn has that announced Tuesday after negotiations with employers. Union members have yet to agree, but they are unlikely to reject the deal.

“The sky-high inflation and the serious circumstances faced by the more than 100,000 mental health care employees necessitate a significant wage increase,” said Elise Merlijn, FNV’s director of Care & Welfare. In recent weeks, the union has conducted negotiations for many other employee groups, such as employees of Albert Heijn, Philips and car manufacturer VDL Nedcar.

The sector organization of Dutch mental health care institutions says that its members “went a big step further for this negotiation agreement than strictly speaking allows”. That is why the sector organization calls on municipalities, health insurers and other financiers to ensure that they actually make enough money available for the wage increase.