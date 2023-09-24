Temple University in Philadelphia, United States, has taken an important step in the search for solutions against neurological diseases related to aging.

In a recent study, scientists from this prestigious institution have revealed that extra virgin olive (EVOO), a superfood rich in antioxidants, may have a significant impact on memory preservation and protection against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and frontotemporal dementia.

This study, published in the journal ‘Aging Cell’, focused on tauopathies, a group of diseases characterized by abnormal buildup of a protein called tau in the brain, leading to gradual loss of mental function.

The surprising results indicate that EVOO could be effective in the prevention and treatment of frontotemporal dementiaa specific form of mental impairment related to tauopathies.

Alzheimer’s disease, which primarily affects the hippocampus, the memory storage center in the brain, is a well-known form of dementia. On the other hand, frontotemporal dementia affects areas near the forehead and ears, manifesting with changes in personality, difficulties in language and writing, and an eventual loss of memory and learning skills.

The main researcher, Domenico Praticò, highlighted that EVOO, rich in antioxidants, has been part of the human diet for a long time and offers numerous health benefitsalthough its mechanisms of action in protecting the brain are not yet fully understood.

Previous studies with mice that develop Alzheimer’s showed that dietary EVOO protects against memory loss and learning impairment as they age.

In the new study, it was observed that mice with tauopathy who received a diet supplemented with EVOO experienced a 60% reduction in the accumulation of harmful tau deposits compared to their peers who did not consume EVOO. Additionally, mice on the EVOO diet showed better performance in memory and learning tests.

Analyzes of brain tissue revealed that cognitive improvement was linked to healthier synaptic function and elevated levels of a protein called complexin-1, known for its role in maintaining healthy synapses.

The next step for the research team is to determine whether EVOO can reverse tau damage in aged mice, which could have important implications for the treatment of tauopathies in humans.

This discovery sheds light on the potential of EVOO as a superfood rich in antioxidants which is not only delicious in the kitchen, but can also be an ally in the fight against cognitive decline and neurological diseases related to aging.

Incorporating EVOO into your daily diet could be a simple but significant step toward a healthier mind and stronger memory. Don’t wait any longer to enjoy its benefits!