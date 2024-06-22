Are you already planning your next working vacation? Know the secret so you have more days off that those that correspond to you in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) and you can go on a trip for longer.

It is important to highlight that the LFT establishes a minimum of 12 days of vacation paid from the second year of service. However, there are strategies to extend this rest period and enjoy longer trips.

What does the secret to extend your vacation in the LFYou? The trick is to plan your vacation period around holidays or long weekends.

For example, if you schedule your vacation from September 17, in addition to the corresponding 12 days, you can take advantage of September 16 as a non-working day, which adds an additional day.

If this day off falls next to a weekend, you could extend your vacation by up to 15 days, thus exceeding the legal minimum.

In Mexico, the LFT establishes a series of mandatory days of rest, such as January 1, May 1 and September 16, among others. By scheduling your vacation around these days, you can maximize your free time.

Mandatory rest days:

– January 1st

– The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5

– The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

– May 1st

– September 16

– The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20;

– On October 1 of every six years, when it corresponds to the transfer of the Federal Executive Power

– December 25

It is important to note that as you accumulate more years of service, the duration of your vacation will increase according to a specific table.

For example, starting in the second year they increase to 14 days, and this number grows progressively until reaching 30 days after 26 years of continuous service.

LFT Holidays

– Year 1: 12 days

– Year 2: 14 days

-Year 3: 16 days

– Year 4: 18 days

– Year 5: 20 days

– From 6 to 10 years: 22 days

– From 11 to 15 years: 24 days

– From 16 to 20 years: 26 days

-From 21 to 25 years: 28 days

– From 26 to 30 years: 30 days

Remember that during your vacations, Your employer is obliged to pay you your ordinary salary and a vacation bonus equivalent to 25% of your salary during this period.

Furthermore, you have the right to enjoy your vacation physically and it cannot be compensated financially, thus ensuring your effective rest.

If for any reason you are not granted your vacation Within the established period, you have up to one year to demand your corresponding payment, as stipulated by law.