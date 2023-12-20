The KNMI has issued a code yellow for the entire country due to heavy gusts of wind caused by storm Pia that will pass through our country on Thursday. The wind increases in strength during the morning and will continue into the afternoon and evening. Rijkswaterstaat warns of extra traffic on the road. Because of the storm, but also because of the Christmas holidays that are already starting for some people.

