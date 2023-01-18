Almost half of the schools (49.5 percent) are currently experiencing extra staffing problems due to the flu wave that is prevalent in the Netherlands. This is evident from a poll by the General Association of School Leaders (AVS), the results of which will be published on Wednesday.

The vast majority of schools choose to tackle the problems by using a teaching assistant (69 percent) or organizing a replacement teacher (67 percent), the poll of 669 school leaders shows. Slightly more than half (53 percent) are also not afraid to send a class home for a day. There has been a flu epidemic in the Netherlands for four weeks. In recent weeks, the number of people with flu (influenza) has increased, according to the RIVM. There are also other viruses that cause respiratory complaints. Such as the RS virus, the coronavirus and the rhinovirus, which causes severe cold complaints.

Last week, the PO-Raad, the sector association for primary education, announced after a tour of school boards that the epidemic does not have a major impact on the ins and outs of primary schools. Some schools are more affected than others, depending on existing teacher shortages.

Schools often have protocols – also in case of flu – that state that students and teachers are not allowed to be at the shelter or school with certain complaints, not even with minor complaints. This can mean that parents suddenly have a sick child at home. They respond mainly positively and understandingly (46 percent) to measures against staff shortages, but 18 percent of school leaders also have to deal with ‘a few’ who are negative.

Personnel shortages

School leaders in the province of South Holland are currently facing the greatest staff shortages (18 percent), followed by North Holland (17 percent) and North Brabant (13 percent). The provinces with the smallest staff shortages are Flevoland (2 percent), Zeeland (1.5 percent) and Drenthe (1.4 percent).

AVS chairman Karin Straus about the poll: ,,The school director is the one who has to close the gaps every day. I find it shocking that 150 directors still indicate that they do not receive support from their board to cope with the shortage of personnel. The school director is really on his own and has to fight with his hands behind his back."



Quote

