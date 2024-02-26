With this extra slow Lucid you can still find everyone. So why save up for a faster one?

It may be strange for us to hear, but with many electric cars you don't need 'the fastest' for the best experience. In fact, sometimes it is even the other way around. So had ours @wouter considerably more fun with the BMW i4 eDrive40 than with the i4 M50.

At Lucid, the Air was initially available as a Dream Edition. It had a million horsepower, a billion torques and could reach a top speed that would have been a concorde if it fell into the net. Joking aside, there is way too much power: 1,111 hp and 1,390 are of course meaningless.

They would rather remove 400 kilograms than add 400 hp. But yes, that is quite difficult with an electric car like the Lucid Air.

Extra slow Lucid Air Touring

In that respect, this Lucid Air Touring comes close to what you should actually want. Look, in principle it is still a Lucid Air, so a very beautiful and original sedan. Just as long, just as wide and about the same height as the faster and more luxurious versions. You can fit in it with as many people.

The engine is still good for 430 hp and yes, that is almost 800 hp less than the biggest one (the Sapphire). But isn't 430 hp a lot of power? This entry-level car goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. In terms of range, it depends a bit on what you want. If you choose 20-inch wheels, you will travel 634 km. You can increase the range if you opt for the smaller 19 inch pattas: that gives you 675 km! They are cheaper too.

The correct drive as standard

A big difference with the other Lucid Air models is the drive. The Pure has rear-wheel drive as standard. Exactly as it should be, according to the law @jaapiyo. You can also order the Pure with four-wheel drive.

Then you have not one, but two engines and a system power of 480 hp and a system torque of 600 Nm. It sprints to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The battery is the same 88 kWh unit as the RWD variant, but due to slightly higher consumption you can 'only' reach 660 km according to the WLTP.

Then of course we also have the biggest reason for you to choose the Luci Air Pure: the price! You can get one for 88,000 euros (you can configure it here). Still a lot of money, but better in proportion compared to the Tesla Model S (which costs over 95 grand).

Curious what @wouter actually think of the Dream Edition? Then check out the video below:

