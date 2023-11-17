With this extra rugged Mustang Mach-E you can make a splash at the Vierhouten Pallet rally.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a bit of a difficult car for some car enthusiasts. They hear the name Mustang and automatically think of a great pony car with a gurgling V8. And you know, that’s the first thing that comes to mind.

But that doesn’t mean the Mach-E shouldn’t be there. Yes, an electric five-door crossover in principle does not have much to do with a Mustang. But of all electric five-door crossovers, it is one of the coolest. And the car certainly has some Mustang features. And no, we don’t just mean the nose.

Extra rugged Mustang Mach-Es

The price-performance level is also quite ‘Mustang’. That means not too expensive, but with enough spice. And come on, for a five-door crossover, does it look really thick? But it can be even bigger with these two special versions.

The first is the Mustang Rally. Fast Fords and rally always go well together. The rear spoiler has a bit of Escort RS Cosworth vibes. The best part is that the dark roofline (which serves as camouflage) is used to ‘grow out’ the spoiler.

Furthermore, the wheels have been adjusted and we see Michelin AllSeason 2 tires that the undersigned had on his 325d endurance tester. The car has two engines that together deliver 480 hp and 881 Nm. That sounds like the Mustang Mach-E GT’s powertrain. To better handle unpaved surfaces, the Mustang Mach-E has been raised by 20 mm.

Even rougher

Next came the already rough Mustang Mach-E Rally @RubenPriest yet another thick version. You could also encounter this at SEMA in Las Vegas (where they are now trying to hold an F1 race). The car in question is officially called the ‘Tjin Edition Mustang Mach-E Safari Concept’ and is a really extra rugged Mustang Mach-E.

This is equipped with RPG off-road chassis, Recaro seats, Black Rhino rims, spotlights, roof rack and so on. Unlike the Mustang Mach-E Rally, it has no extra power.

In fact, we only know that it contains an 88 kWh battery. That is the net capacity of the 98 kWh battery. It is not known whether the battery is linked to the GT engines, but it is likely. If you’re going to get started like this, you better get the top version, right?

This article Extra rugged Mustang Mach-E has Cosworth spoiler first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Extra #rugged #Mustang #MachE #Cosworth #spoiler