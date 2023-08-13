Tax on extra profits, Moody’s rejects the executive

The Government does not give in, and continues to carry on with regard to the fee on extra profits of the banks. Banks who, it is filtered, shared the “surprise” for the executive’s move and agreed on an attitude of “caution, firmness, seriousness and a sense of responsibility.” Meanwhile, the measure is being rejected by the rating agencies and the alarm over the risk that the country’s reputation will be undermined.

The new tax on extra profits “is credit negative” for the sector: according to Moody’s experts in a report explaining that the Italian banking system will pay a total amount corresponding to 15% of its total net profit for 2022but the banks will still be able to close the current year with a higher result than last year.

In detail, according to the pro forma calculations on five banks that represent over 60% of the interest margin of the Italian banking system at the end of 2022 (UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Bper, Banco Bpm and Mps) “the new tax will significantly reduce their net income ”, with a weight of “about 15% of the 2022 net profit of the system”. Furthermore, the tax goes “in addition to a series of other constraints on the profitability of Italian banks, such as the modest lending activity or the increase in operating expenses”. Yet for 2023 “net of the tax on extra profits, profitability would remain above the net profit of 2022” underline the analysts who recall how this report “does not announce a credit assessment action”.

