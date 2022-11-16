Extra profits on energy, the Court clarified the “tax nature of the extraordinary contribution”

I’m inadmissible”for absolute lack of jurisdiction” i appeals proposed by the energy companies against the act of the Revenue Agency with which the fulfilments, including declarations, and the methods of payment were “defined” of the “extraordinary contribution against high bills”, i.e. the tax due for the so-called extra profits.

It was established by Tar of Lazio with more judgments filed today. In the opinion of the administrative judge, in fact, the Revenue Agency has been delegated only the definition of technical aspects, linked to the declaration procedure and to the subsequent and possible verification and assessment procedure of the “contribution”, without essentially any margin being remitted to the Agency itself regarding the specification and exact delimitation of the constituent elements of the “contribution”.

The Tribunal clarified the “tax nature of the extraordinary contribution” in question since it concerns a “withdrawal provided for by a provision having the force of law”, since “the definitiveness of the patrimonial provision is not doubtful” and having the purpose of the levy is that of “containment, for businesses and consumers, of the increase in prices and tariffs in the energy sector”.

Ultimately, the tar has ruled out that with regard to the documents of the Revenue Agency, we can speak of acts of a regulatory nature or in any case of acts with a general content, and for this reason has concluded that the administrative judge cannot know them, nor, at present, the tax judge as the tax jurisdiction will exist “in respect of any notice of assessment for omitted or partial payment; or of any denial of reimbursement of the amount paid”.

