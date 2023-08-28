Extra profits on banks? “Political” review that does not suit anyone

There is one aspect that the government of Giorgia Meloniperhaps, he underestimated in the match on tax charged to the banks for extra profits. A quarter of the Italian public debt – here is the question – is in the hands of the lenders of the country: we are talking about almost 690 billion euros out of a total of 2,815 billion (data from May 2023).

The big names in the banking industry are not openly heralding it, but in confidential discussions with the Treasury the issue of the purchase of bot And btp by the banks has been tackled, not so much to bring out the risk of crude blackmail (which, moreover, would prove to be an own goal for the banks themselves), but because of the need not to penalise, even in the eyes of the international financial markets, a source irreplaceable of liquid assets for public coffers in the context of government bond issues.

In short, the Italian bankers are not willing to give an aut aut to Palazzo Chigi, but, if anything, they are trying to open the eyes of the “hawks” of the executive: hit the banksThis is the reasoning it suits no one. To cash in at most 2 or 3 billion euros – asks an expert in the banking world – it would be better to destabilize a sector that guarantees, with subscriptions of tens of billions, the Ministry of the Economy every time the maturing public debt is renewed ?

Subscribe to the newsletter

