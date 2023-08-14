Moody’s rejects the tax on extra profits, the opinion of the rating agencies never comes by chance

Moody’sthe rating agency, launched barbs on taxation of the extra profits of Italian banks and he’s right, because what he said is just his opinion. What did Moody’s say? For this company, taxation becomes “credit negative” ergo what the Meloni government requested is wrong.

Now, a rating agency deals with numbers, so let’s highlight some of them:

bailing out the banks in Italy has cost 36 billion euros to date; negli ultimi sei anni i fallimenti di Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, le Casse di Risparmio di Ferrara e di Chieti, ecc. sono costate 4,7 miliardi di euro.

Has any rating agency intervened? Have you noticed that the balance sheet certifiers have always given a favorable opinion until “the little altars” were discovered? Current taxation barely covers 10% of what taxpayers have disbursed to date, so it would be appropriate for banks to start returning capital stolen from the real economy.

Questions in series: how many funding could we have done to our companies with 36 billion? Have you noticed that rating agencies give their “opinion” (sometimes unsolicited) and never do it randomly? One last question: when the rating agencies are they “wrong” in giving their opinion or making an assessment on a specific financial product or on a country because they never pay?

Perhaps it would be appropriate to put an end to it by reminding the banks that it is time to start collaborating with them again families and with the companies using algorithms more suited to the current market. Est modus in rebus – there is a measure in things.

