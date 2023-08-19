Bank extra profits, Marina Berlusconi asks for the intervention of the leaders of Forza Italia

The war begins between Come on Italy and the Brothers of the same (Italy). After the move of Giorgia Meloni to tax the bank extra profits the reaction of Forza Italia has arrived and also some first steps to settle the dispute. But let’s take a step back. The measure on the banks had come completely unexpected and Meloni had proudly claimed paternity, let’s say so.

The measure is purely political and serves to appease the people who do not welcome the loss of the Basic income and the failure to abolish the excise on gas which had been heralded during the electoral campaign. With the troops of Alemanno-Vannacci at the gates of Rome it is a question of marking the political territory in view of the European 2024 and also to counter activism to the right of the League which is regaining support by reoccupying the electoral space of Brothers of Italywhich has moved more and more to the centre, from an Atlanticist point of view which is producing internal grumbling.

After all, in Via della Scrofa they know very well that you can’t have a drunk wife and a full barrel and if you pull the blanket over on one side it is revealed on the other. Melons it is a highly navigated and shrewd policy. And whoever gets involved is Come on Italy, that is, a liberal party that has always loved and protected the banks, both out of ideology and out of interest. Indeed the Berlusconi family of banks he even owns one: the Mediolanum which makes profits of gold and therefore the Omnibus decree law – in which the rule was inserted – has not really pleased Arcore, given that it directly affects the portfolio of a government ally.

