Bank extra profit tax, the ECB didn't like it. Autumn for Meloni becomes even hotter

They continue controversy for the tax on bank profits established by the government Melons. Now it’s there to move BCEGovernor Christine Lagarde she is ready to ask clarifications the executive about the measure, they didn’t like them not just the content but also the method used to ban lenders. The European Central Bank – reads the Corriere della Sera – will send to the Italian government a letter on the tax on bank extra profits. Lagarde is writing it and it is expected to be sent in a couple of weeks at the latest. It will be a clear censorship. Both on the merits of the provision, which the ECB considers potentially harmful to the economy. Both on the method, seen that the government it did not communicate the decision to the Bank of Italy and to Frankfurt.

While the Treaty of the European Union establishes the consultation by the national authorities on each draft law within its competence. And the memory can only go back to 2011, when Jean Claude Trichet and Mario Dragons they sent to Berlusconi the letter requesting the Italy’s fiscal consolidation. Today the situation is completely different. And certainly not as dramatic as it was at the time.

