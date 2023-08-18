Christine Lagarde’s arrogance against Meloni

We have arrived at the ox that calls the donkey a cuckold. Christine LagardePresident of the ECBhad the audacity to give a double yellow card al Meloni government. The first for not having been informed of the taxation, together with the Bank of Italy, the second for the method and content.

This type of attitude, in my opinion, a little arrogant, further highlights that whoever can manage the currency (€) in all its forms is only and exclusively the European Central Bank.

We would say: how dare you?

The Treaty of Maastricht unfortunately, it provides that monetary policy is the total prerogative of the ECB, but it does not say anywhere, subject to verification, that it is the ECB that dictates the fiscal policy of a nation or even of Europe.

To Avv. Pres. Lagarde I have always recognized what I said to my students: “Don’t copy, then you’ll have nothing left” and lastly the deafness to all the authoritative people not to pursue the 2% dogma, with the rate hike, because it hurts the economy, especially the real one, putting consumption, families and companies in crisis. At this point I’m curious to see the 2nd episode, i.e. the letter of censure. Does it also seem to you that it’s like an episode of Beautiful?

