The American car manufacturer Ford has informed Red Bull that it wants rapid clarification of the delicate case surrounding team boss Christian Horner of the Formula 1 team. Ford will be the engine supplier to world champion Max Verstappen's team from 2026 and is already busy with marketing. Horner has been accused of inappropriate behavior by a female member of the Red Bull team.

