Employers are happy to lend a helping hand to their employees. But isn’t all that help especially good for the tax authorities?

Dik van Leeuwerden is a payroll tax expert at ADP, one of the largest HR and payroll service providers in the Netherlands. He does have tips for employers.

Most employers who help their staff do so with a one-off payment or bonus. Is that wise?

"Employers can use the free space that the work-related costs scheme (wkr) offers. That is part of the wage bill that can be spent on things other than the wages, for example to purchase a bicycle at an affordable price. A company may also use that wkr for things such as a one-off payment. If a company already has an end-of-year bonus or a thirteenth month bonus, the amount of the benefit can be reduced and part paid out as 'compensation for energy costs', for example. The compensation is tax-free for the employee. It therefore does not lead to a higher income, which jeopardizes any supplements. Employers must be careful. They pay 80 percent tax on benefits above the free space.

In most cases, the extra benefit is the same for everyone. But not every worker is equally affected by inflation. As an employer, do you have to give everyone the same?

,,No that is not necessary. A free space is included in the wkr. The money can be spent by the employer as he sees fit. The employer can choose to only give extra benefits to people with financial problems, or only to the lower paid in the company. From next year, the free space will also increase. Now that is 1.7 percent of the first 400,000 euros of the collective wage bill. That will be 3 percent next year. From 400,000 euros, the free space is 1.18 percent. That remains the case.”



What matters in all cases is that the employer is alert to whether employees have a problem

Relatively many employers help by increasing the travel allowance. Is that beneficial?

“I wonder if that will make a lot of difference. The tax-free kilometer allowance will increase from 19 to 21 cents per kilometre. I don’t think those two cents are going to make a difference. Employers can still do something for homeworkers. Now they usually pay the two euros homework allowance per day. It goes up to 2.15 euros. But in addition, they can also provide a reimbursement for internet costs. You can do that tax-free. What matters in all cases is that the employer is alert to whether employees have a problem. If they come to ask for advances or payment of vacation days, it is a possible signal that they are having financial problems. That could be a signal to talk to each other.”

Employers sometimes opt for a budget coach. Is that a good idea?

“The fact that as an employer you pay attention to the problems of employees is already a good signal. A budget coach can certainly be a good solution. It is not easy for employees to talk to your boss about problems. And it is important to respect the privacy of employees. Make sure the threshold is low for help.”





