The year has only just begun, but many workers are already eagerly awaiting that “extra payment” by your employer corresponding to the profits 2024which according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) It is an employer obligation in recognition of the work of its workers in the profits acquired.

Being a constitutional right for the majority of workers in the country, we tell you from what day the payment falls and until when is the deadline to receive this year's profits corresponding to last year directly into your payroll account.

How much profit should you receive?

To begin with, the LFT refers to profits as “Worker Participation in Profits (PTU)” and establishes that these must be delivered compulsorily by the employer to the employee as the 10% of the net profits obtained by the company during the year worked.

The Federal Labor Law establishes that the amount of this percentage is divided into two parts: number of days worked by each of the team members and concept of earned salary.

This means: the overtime, night pay, transportation support, etc. If you do not know how profit sharing is calculatedwe explain that to arrive at the amount, the salary received and the number of days worked during that period must be taken into account.

On what date should your profits arrive?

In this sense, the distribution must be carried out in the 60 days after the date on which the owner or employer has submitted their Annual Returnwhich on average is made from April 1 to May 30 for legal entities and from May 1 to June 29 for natural persons.

Workers will have a period of 15 days after the aforementioned dates to make any observations they deem appropriate. Objections will be resolved by the commission within a period of fifteen days.

Which workers receive profits?

Those workers who have worked for at least 60 days during the year to distribute (2003), either in continuous or discontinuous form, you must receive profits. If you worked more than that time last year, you are entitled to benefit benefits.

If you were fired or your employment relationship with the company ended, but you worked more than 60 days in the company, the LFT establishes that you have one year – from the delivery deadline – to collect your profits regardless of whether your contract was for specific work or time.