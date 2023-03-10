The cabinet wants to accommodate judges and prosecutors in the hope of preventing actions, including a strike. In a letter to the Dutch Association for the Judiciary (NVvR), Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) made an offer for mediation against the workload and extra money not even a day before the expiry of an ultimatum. Whether that is enough, the NVvR could not say on Friday morning.
#Extra #money #cabinet #judges #rule #historic #strike
Elections in Turkey: the united opposition against a “more fragile than ever” Erdogan
This Friday, March 10, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, called for elections on May 14, three months after the...
Leave a Reply