The cabinet wants to accommodate judges and prosecutors in the hope of preventing actions, including a strike. In a letter to the Dutch Association for the Judiciary (NVvR), Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) made an offer for mediation against the workload and extra money not even a day before the expiry of an ultimatum. Whether that is enough, the NVvR could not say on Friday morning.

