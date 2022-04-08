The Central Bank promoted, with the website “Valores a Receivable”, a great opportunity for millions of Brazilians to recover money that was lost in bank accounts in recent years. As if that were not enough, additional sources of income such as the Emergency FGTS withdrawal, the PIS / Pasep salary allowance and the 13th advance of the INSS (for those who are pensioners or retirees) helped to give a breather to those who are skating at the end of the pandemic. of Covid-19.

With that extra money coming into your checking account, it’s time to evaluate what’s the best way to use it other than paying late bills or burning the money unnecessarily.

+ Understand how long the dollar will be low and when to stop buying

Here are three points that two personal finance experts pointed out as good ideas for what to do with your money.

1 – Reserve for the time of the squeeze

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that many Brazilians were caught unprepared for the financial challenges it imposed for more than two years, including the loss of their jobs in many cases.

“The pandemic brought a concept that has been around for a long time, that of keeping part of what you earn, because unforeseen events happen. If, every time a person receives extra money, they spend it on an asset such as a car, when an unforeseen event arises, it will be necessary to resort to the loan or else dispose of that asset at a price below the market, since it is a situation of urgency”, said the financial educator of Cespe Investimentos, Tiago Cespe.

So, if you were one of the people who had extra money in recent weeks, Cespe’s tip is to invest a part of that amount in a fixed income fund linked to the CDI, available in most traditional and digital banks. With these funds, liquidity is daily and you can withdraw the money at any time, without having to pay tax on the operation. In addition, this investment option is safe and embraces more conservative/moderate investor profiles.

Thiago Martello, founder of edtech Martello Educação Financeira, recalls that at this time of resumption of pre-pandemic activities, they are seen as a way to “make up the delay”. And, despite being a positive move, the ideal is to set up a reserve to get rid of some problem, or take advantage of an opportunity, be it professional or to pay off old debts, for example.

“You know that promotion you want so much at work, but for that you need to take an English course? Or did you see a wonderful opportunity from college, to do a postgraduate degree, but you have to pay in cash? These are opportunities to take advantage of,” said Martello.

2 – Profiting from rising interest rates

The basic interest rate in Brazil, Selic, is at 11.75% and should suffer another readjust next month. And although interest rates are higher so that the government can control inflation, you can make money from it.

“Within fixed income, due to the exponential increase in the Selic rate in recent months, there are bank bonds, or even government bonds paying in the double digits, above 10%, with complete security. You don’t have to do anything and your money earns around 12% a year”, indicated Thiago Martello.

3 – Dollar has fallen and foreign capital is having a party here

Among the reasons that led to a sequence of declines in the dollar in the last 20 days, it is possible to point out the high price of commodities due to the war in Ukraine with Russia, high interest rates and a massive inflow of foreign capital into the country.

With this positive scenario for Brazil, more than R$ 60 billion were allocated on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. And if the international market, which is more used to risky investments, is bringing money here, why not risk some of that extra income with securities from Brazilian companies?

“If the American, who is much more developed in the area of ​​investments than the Brazilian, is seeing our stock market as an opportunity, we are alerted that we need to invest. What I recommend is to invest a maximum of 30% of your equity in the stock exchange if you have the profile. But, also, the ideal is to do it with the guidance of a specialized professional”, guides Tiago Cespe.

