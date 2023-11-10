The costumes in the RTL 4 hit The masked singer are even more extravagant than usual this year. And so everything is more in the fifth season, which starts on Friday evening. How are celebrities supposed to cope in the extra heavy suits and why is there a new panel member? In conversation with RTL.
Maxime Segers and Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
08:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Extra #measures #redhot #suits #panel #member #series #Masked #Singer