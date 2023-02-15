The extra long charging station jam on Electric Black Saturday will be huge.

We are well into the winter port season. Nothing is more fun than putting the skis in the ski bag, filling up the car with Satan’s juice and then driving to the Alps in one go. But yes, that handy diesel car from the company has long since been exchanged for a new electric company car.

But hey, an electric car has quite a nice range these days. Not only that, loading is also faster than ever. So with a few stops to stretch your legs and get the obligatory Bockwurst, you can arrive at your destination. But watch out if you go on a skiing holiday in the coming holiday period.

Extra long charging station file

It will be very busy at the charging station next holiday. Accounts giant KPMG has investigated and they expect 8,000 to 10,000 electric cars to drive from the Netherlands to Austria. Of course they all have to load.

That will be a challenge, because consumption will be considerably higher. Temperatures are lower and speeds are higher. And then we are not even talking about an extra roof box and extra heavy load. The whole family is in the electric car with their luggage. So instead of charging twice, it will be three or four times before you arrive at your destination.

But haven’t they invested in additional charging stations in Germany? Of course! It really is simply not enough for the upcoming holiday. February 25 in particular is going to be a disaster. So people talk about it Electric Black Saturday. Then an extra long charging station traffic jam is expected. The charging stations are often NEAR the highways, but not ON the highways. So you often have to drive to an Autohof. On February 25, you will get people driving to and from their destination.

Solutions?

But OK, so it’s all going to be difficult. Are there no solutions? Yes, KPMG advises to start charging a little too early. So fill up your car in Cologne, preferably sooner.

Then you can just drive past Frankfurt – if you drive a bit neatly – and load again at Würzburg. Or Mannheim, if you don’t have such a large range. If you live in the north of the country, the A45 is a handy alternative. It is less crowded and there are almost a hundred fast chargers.

