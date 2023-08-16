All over the world, politicians take far more holidays than their fellow citizens, at least in the summer. But the curious thing is that in the other western democracies they take more than in the beautiful country, dispelling the myth of Italian slackers, even in the unpopular sector of politics.

Just to say, the Germans take more than us, ditto the Americans. Italian deputies and senators (like every year) are enjoying their abundant month of holidays, from August 4th to September 5th. And here are the calendars of the summer breaks for the Parliaments of the other countries: Germany, the Bundestag chamber closed from 9 July to 5 September; France, Senate closed from July 21 to October 5, National Assembly from July 22 to October 12, ; United Kingdom, House of Commons closed from 20 July to 4 September; United States, Senate closed from July 27 to September 5, House from July 28 to September 12. But it is the calendar of the plenary assembly of the European Parliament that demonstrates how everywhere the trend is this: from 14 July to 10 September assembly not convened, work in committee from 17 to 20 July and from 28 to 31 August.



The Senate goes on vacation: 5 weeks of vacation, that’s a record. La Russa: “Everything in the norm” but the Chamber works until August 11th July 28, 2023

Of course, to say that Italian parliamentarians are more productive than their colleagues would be a gamble: in Italy, millions of people would have been happy to see a law discussing a decent minimum wage, even in the summer, or to see some serious delays on the Pnrr bridged . But it is difficult for politicians to be thrifty on breaks, bearing in mind that in addition to the summer, there is the long Christmas and Easter holidays and various long weekends. And bearing in mind that if the Chamber of Deputies votes from Tuesday to Thursday, the commissions are often convened for lunch, to be able to escape with the trolleys after the last vote of the week in the assembly. With the consent of all parties, including the grillini and not from today.

So to say that the whole world is a country always sounds trivial, but to tell how the trend of politicians’ flexible holidays is in vogue everywhere, calendars are enough. It’s true that in Italy in the summer there are many party parties, but it’s also true that they concern a tiny percentage of those who gravitate to the palaces. This vision of the button-pressing parliamentarian, however, clashes with what politicians claim: to always be – as they say – “on point”. Even in the summer, being invited here and there on the territories and having to fulfill multiple tasks related to their role, many work as they do on winter weekends.

A right-wing executive with prominent duties, the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri, invokes a more benevolent attitude when it comes to parliamentary holidays: «We are not martyrs, but we are not privileged: for example, to hold a conference from 8 on September 10, everything must be organised, as I am doing these days: days are spent on the telephone, site inspections… politicians go on holiday, but one needs to have a more general vision of political activity, because it is often more comfortable to stay classroom instead of attending an evening party meeting.