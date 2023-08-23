Of Vera Martinella

The results of a vast British survey highlight differences between males and females and between the different types of tumors that can develop when you are obese

That excess pounds, and especially obesity, increase the chances of getting cancer, which is now widely documented. Most research, however, does not differentiate the danger based on gender, while a British study recently published in the journal Cancer cell

opens a new window on this front, documenting that both the accumulation of fat in general and the distribution of fat in different areas of the body involve risks of different tumors (for example colon, rectum, esophagus and liver) in males and females. Overweight and obesity are of great concern to experts: excess kilos are a problem that affects 30% of the population and causes 4 million deaths every year40% of which in people who were only overweight and not obese.

Various types of cancer linked to being overweight According to the most recent estimates, overweight and obesity are responsible in Italy for about 3% of all cancers in men and 7% of those in women – he recalls Rossana BerardiProfessor of Medical Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University and director of the Ospedali Riuniti cancer clinic in Ancona —: obesity and overweight are in fact among the known risk factors for cancers of the endometrium, colorectal, oesophagus, kidney, pancreas and breastespecially among postmenopausal women. Other than diabetes and cardiovascular disease, i.e. basically for all the diseases that cause the largest number of deaths each year. The World Health Organization has been sounding the alarm for some time: the waistline of the western population (Italy included) grows, unfortunately often starting from childhood, and this involves huge health consequences. Generally, to simplify, we talk about obesity, but it is the real culprit the metabolic syndrome (characterized by abdominal obesity, altered blood glucose levels, hypertension and hyperlipidemia), which intervenes in all stages of the tumorfrom training to progression, from resistance to therapies to the onset of recurrences, specifies the expert. See also Cranberry Extract Accelerates Wound Healing: The Study

Differences between males and females Another important aspect, when it comes to obesity-overweight and cancer, the distribution of fat. Several recent studies have indicated that it is not only the needle that rises on the scale that is particularly dangerous, but also the enlargement of the waist and the age during which one gained weight. The fat that accumulates on the abdomen is more harmful than the subcutaneous one and it is known that men and women tend to gain weight in different areas of the body. The British researchers have thus paid particular attention to the distribution of adipose areas in analyzing data relating to over 500,000 people, aged between 37 and 73, enrolled between 2006 and 2010 in the UK Biobank register and followed up in average for 13 and a half years. It transpired that for practically all tumors (except brain, testicular and uterine cervix) the accumulation of fat plays a more or less relevant role in the onset of the neoplasia. See also Cancer, how side effects of hormone therapy can be managed in women

Pre and post menopause In females the link between excess kilos and cancer emerges above all for adenocarcinoma of the gallbladder, endometrium and esophagus; in males for breast, liver and kidney. With regard to the different distribution, then, the study reveals that a concentration of abdominal fat associated with a greater risk of squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus only in women, while body fat in general increases the odds of hepatocellular carcinoma only in men. Finally, the authors of the research themselves declared themselves amazed at the differences found within the same female sex between pre and post menopauseprobably due to the differences in the production of estrogen concludes Berardi, who is a member of the national board of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom).