It turns out that your own fat can be used on business. What other tricks does the cosmetic industry go to today to provide their customers with natural beauty?

The fashion for naturalness will continue in 2021. What operations and procedures will remain in trend, he said plastic surgeon Pavel Golovanev…

In general, the trends in plastic surgery are similar in all countries of the world. Based on this, you can make a rough forecast based on the current situation.

Your burden does not carry

Lipomodelling is a very popular technique that is based on the use of the patient’s own adipose tissue. The proportions of the body are harmonized according to the principle: they took fat from the place where there is a lot of it, and transferred it to where there is a lack of it. During liposuction, adipose tissue is removed from the inner thighs, anterior abdominal wall, sides, knees. Further, after cleaning, it can be injected into the area of ​​the legs, buttocks or chest by injection. The advantage of this technique is that fat is not easily absorbed, it takes root well, and as a result, the figure acquires natural seductive curves. And modern devices, such as the laser in the Vaser liposuction procedure, not only make it easier to remove fat, but also help to reduce the skin – so that a tightening is not required later.

The more natural the better

The second most popular procedure, the interest in which will continue to grow in the coming year, is hybrid breast augmentation. This technique is, in fact, a combination with the previous one. After placing the implants in the mammary glands, their contour is then filled with the patient’s purified adipose tissue. The result of such a correction is a natural looking breast both visually and “to the touch”.

This type of intervention is especially recommended for those ladies who do not like small breasts. And the fat installed along the contour does not allow the edge of the endoprosthesis to be felt.

Don’t be born beautiful …

Previously, operations to change the contours of the face and skull were only in science fiction films or were used under the law enforcement witness protection program, but now it is a common procedure. Someone comes with problems after sports injuries, someone dreams of high cheekbones, and surgeons make their cherished dreams come true.

Today, the stars and not only willingly change the contours of the face – they emphasize the line of the lower jaw, transform the structure of the eyebrows and chin.

Even the world’s sex symbol Angelina Jolie gained beautiful cheekbones and a chiseled lower jaw thanks to the competent work of a plastic specialist. By the way, men also strive to correct the “mistakes of youth” or eliminate the traces of age-related changes.

Where the neck is, there are the cheeks

A number of interventions involve their combination with other corrections. For example, a neck soft tissue lift is usually combined with a mid and lower face lift. Rhinoplasty in most cases is impossible without rhinoseptoplasty (nasal septum correction). This is very convenient for both the patient and the surgeon, because several problems can be solved at once in one administration of anesthesia. In particular, combined operations are relevant and help women recover after pregnancy and childbirth, or people after massive weight loss.

Who are the fox eyes?

In 2020, among the top procedures was eyelid correction, or blepharoplasty. Moreover, among the patients who resorted to her, there were not only middle-aged and older women, but also very young girls. The latter needed to change the shape of the eyes, remove the overhanging eyelid. And some wished to have the so-called “fox eyes” – an elongated almond shape, like the famous model Bella Hadid… To create it, the doctor must do an outer corner of the eye lift, a temporal lobe lift or an eyebrow lift in combination with upper blepharoplasty.

Place of execution

Forehead lift surgery will also be in demand in 2021. With its help, you can fight ptosis (prolapse) of the tissues of the upper third of the face, deep mimic wrinkles and correct the asymmetry of this zone. The plus is that often this intervention takes place using an endoscope, without significant incisions. In this case, the seams are located on the border of the scalp, which makes them almost invisible.