With extra beds, money for hotels and a Christmas dinner, homeless people should also be able to warm up with a little Christmas feeling these days. But it should not stop at just Christmas, according to criminal lawyer Peter Schouten and Reverend Martijn van Leerdam of the Pauluskerk in Rotterdam. They argue for minimal national rules for the shelter of the homeless.
Edwin Timmer
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Extra #beds #dinner #Christmas #Eve #39don39t #harsh #homeless39
Leave a Reply