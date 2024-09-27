In recent months, Peru has been the target of a serious wave of extortion carried out by various criminal factions that mainly affect small businesses and essential sectors in the country, such as public and private transport.

According to information, criminals have been demanding the payment of “quotas”, which reach US$200 per week (R$1086, at current exchange rates), so that workers and businesspeople are not targets of attacks. The wave of extortion generated an insecurity crisis that culminated in protests and strikes in several districts of the country in recent days.

This Thursday (26), chaos took over Lima and other regions of Peru when drivers and workers from several public and private transport companies decided to stop to protest for an end to extortion and for greater security. The act occurred after the murder of three drivers at the hands of criminals who charge fees to avoid carrying out attacks.

Faced with this scenario, the Peruvian government was forced to act. This Friday (27), after a day of strike, federal authorities declared a state of emergency for 60 days in 11 districts of Lima and one in the province of Callao. Defense Minister Walter Astudillo announced that the Peruvian National Police (PNP) will be responsible for security in these regions, with support from the Armed Forces. In addition, the government plans to toughen penalties for crimes of extortion, contract murder and possession of weapons of war, classifying these crimes as “urban terrorism”.

The National Confederation of Private Business Institutions (Confiep) accused the Peruvian government of allowing organized crime to create a “parallel government” in the country, which is “winning the battle against the State”. In a statement, the organization asked Congress to quickly approve a bill that classifies extortion as urban terrorism, in order to more effectively combat the criminal groups that terrorize the country.

A serious problem

Extortion carried out by criminal groups mainly targets the most vulnerable workers, especially small business owners, public and private transport drivers and traders. According to Noam López, political scientist and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), “small businesses, such as traders, street vendors and motorcycle taxi drivers, are in the crosshairs of criminal groups because, unlike large business owners, these entrepreneurs have less access to defense mechanisms, such as private security”. López also highlights that extorting small entrepreneurs has been a constant, albeit low-value, source of income for criminals.

The numbers of extortions in Peru are alarming. Data from the Peruvian PUC reveal that, since the beginning of 2024, 15 public transport companies have been threatened by criminal groups to pay fees whose values ​​have not been disclosed. The refusal to pay by some of them has already resulted in the murder of nine drivers, three in September alone.

The situation is critical in the districts of Lima and Callao, where 15 attacks were recorded against buses and public vehicles in September this year alone – all perpetrated by criminals carrying out extortion.

Increasing violence was the main factor in the shutdown of three of these transport companies this Thursday, worsening the situation for millions of citizens who depend on urban transport for their daily activities. As a result, not only security is compromised, but also the country’s economy, which suffers from the lack of an essential service and the pressure on workers and businesspeople to pay criminals.

In addition to public and private transport, the civil construction sector has also been hit hard. In 2024, five union leaders were murdered for not paying fees to criminals, bringing the total to 25 deaths since 2011. The stoppage of works due to violence and extortion left 5 thousand workers unemployed in 2023 alone, according to data from the Workers’ Federation in Civil Construction in Peru.

Another sector heavily affected is small businesses, especially small grocery store owners. According to the Association of Small Business Owners of Peru, 9,000 reports of extortion were registered in 2024, and 2,600 small grocery stores were closed in 2023. It is estimated that, by the end of 2024, another 5,000 will also be forced to close due to insecurity and fear of attacks.

The geography of extortion is also broad. Data shows that 34% of cases occur in the eastern region of the province of Lima, covering districts such as Ate and San Juan de Lurigancho.