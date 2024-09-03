New defendants to appear in case of extortion of money from SVO veteran

In the case of extortion of money from a veteran of a special military operation (SVO) in Primorsky Krai, they are looking for other victims.

The 21-year-old soldier lost his arm during the fighting, which is how he received the payment. Fraudsters found out about the three million. First, they tricked the victim into giving them 250 thousand rubles, pretending to be acquainted with the judge. Then a certain Rauf Khubaliyev, promising to return the lost money, took another 150 thousand rubles and disappeared.

It is not specified how exactly the SVO veteran was asked for money. But after the incident, he contacted the police, where they refused to help him.

After this, the SVO member recorded a farewell video in which he addressed the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

I ask Alexander Bastrykin and the higher authorities to assist after my death, to put the guilty ones in jail, I am not the only victim military

After the video was published, the man disappeared. Criminal investigation officers, military police, canine service, volunteers from the PrimPoisk public organization, and servicemen from the 155th Marine Division were involved in the search for him.

The veteran was found unconscious several hours later. He was taken by ambulance to Vladivostok Clinical Hospital No. 2.

Security forces to be investigated for refusing to accept military man’s statement

The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicated that based on the results of the inspection, an assessment will be made of the actions of officials.

State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein called the situation “wild” “when a soldier fighting for his country on the front lines, returning home, must also fight local bandits, from whom the law enforcement system cannot protect him.” He hopes that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will radically deal with this problem in the region.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers managed to detain the suspect, a 22-year-old resident of Ussuriysk, who had a previous conviction. He admitted his guilt. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. A criminal case has been opened against him under Part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Extortion”).

Earlier, the SVO veteran paid 1.5 million rubles for an unfinished construction project. His wife found a contractor and signed a contract. As a result, it turned out that in 2019, the builder was sentenced to four years in prison under the article on fraud – the man deceived 22 customers for the amount of 6 million rubles.