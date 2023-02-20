Police operation at the Guayaquil Deprivation of Liberty Center. Marcos Pin (EFE)

Luis was a shoemaker part time. His small business was supported by shoe repairs that the neighbors brought him to his house in a neighborhood south of Guayaquil. So he got the capital to start manufacturing them, his dream was to sell his own line of shoes. He had a couple of teams and rented a place that was only open on Saturdays and Sundays. He put the first models of him in a display case, until in December some men arrived on a motorcycle at the store. “They said that they were protecting the businesses in the sector and I had to collaborate with 30 dollars a week, with a vaccine,” explains Luis, as they call the crime of extortion.

He didn’t pay them. “Where was I going to get 120 dollars a month, if we barely managed to manufacture, so we decided to close”, he recounts from a place far from his home, his neighborhood and his trade. The criminals attacked him the day he was cleaning the premises to deliver it, they brutally beat him and threw acid on his back and right arm. He spent nine days in the hospital. As he left, his 11-year-old son was also beaten outside the school by some men on a motorcycle, so they made the decision to leave. “We left everything, even school, my two children are no longer going to class, we are afraid that they will do something to them”, he adds.

Luis did not report it, it is one of the many cases in which fear and mistrust in the judicial and security system forces silence. “They go and kill you, they still know that nothing will happen to them,” says Luis. Official statistics support his fear, of the 13,130 complaints of extortion registered by the State Attorney General’s Office in the last two years in Ecuador, only 66 have obtained a conviction, 90% are still under investigation, and the rest are dilated at different stages. procedures, which does not imprison criminals, nor stop extortion.

The increase in cases is alarming and has saturated the justice system. In 2022, 9,049 complaints were received, which means an increase of almost 300% compared to the previous year, when 3,033 were registered. And the first month of 2023, 1,048 were counted. These official figures show a part of the reality because they exclude the underreporting of those who do not report and those who have been killed for not paying for the vaccine. The Police have launched a campaign to encourage citizens to report by phone, without giving their name, to provide information on the threats and to be able to prosecute the cases.

Meanwhile, anxiety is eating away at entire neighborhoods, especially in Guayaquil, where the situation has spilled over with nearly 2,700 reported cases in the last two years. In the Las Orquídeas neighborhood, to the north of the city, on February 1, the inhabitants woke up with threatening pamphlets on the doors of the houses of at least one block: “the reason for this statement is to inform them that we will begin to visit them to that they help us with a collaboration”, the inhabitants read frightened, some still in their pajamas.

“I don’t have money, what can I give them, why are they asking us”, one wonders. The same message was received by hundreds of families, warning that if they did not collaborate “they would take reprisals against the families and property.” This time they did not shut up, they protested until they got the same police commander in charge of the city, Edwin Noguera, to go to the place to talk to them, where he told them that they are investigating and promised them results, but so far they have not stopped. to the two men dressed in black, with a cap and a mask, who were recorded by security cameras when they left the pamphlets in each house. But police operations have allowed the arrest of 25 people who were engaged in extortion so far this year, a crime that is punishable in Ecuador with between three and five years in prison.

The Ecuadorian authorities have warned that the growth in extortion cases is due to the blows that the Police have given to criminal gangs, with arrests of members and seizure of drugs and weapons. Criminals have found in extortion and kidnapping ways to get constant and faster money. In 2022, the Anti-Kidnapping Police released 35 kidnapped people, among all the cases the payment of 19 million dollars to the kidnappers was avoided.

Extortion in the areas of influence of criminal gangs also has another objective, beyond the illegal collection of money, which is the consolidation of criminal groups in the neighborhoods to exercise control over their inhabitants, who do not report, or get in the way of their business. There are entire neighborhoods kidnapped by organized crime.

The extortionists knock on everyone’s door, without any discrimination. To the elderly from the neighborhood store, schools, students, teachers, market vendors, doctors who promote themselves on social networks and even state suppliers who win construction contracts for public works.

The first to notice it was the mayoress of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri. “We have already had people killed on construction sites,” said the official in May 2022. She explained that the vaccines cost more than $10,000 and if they did not pay, they were not allowed to work, although that did not mean that they were not threatened. “They find out information about the construction captain’s family on social networks and tell him what his wife and children do. There is no other option but to give the vaccine”, says Néstor, one of the affected contractors.

