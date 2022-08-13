The Cuban government announced on Friday that it has put out a fire that raged for a week at an oil depot in western Cuba, killing two people, missing 14 others and injuring 132 people.

“At seven in the morning the fire was declared over,” the Cuban presidency wrote on Twitter. The presidency added that about sixty forensic experts entered the disaster area in an attempt to find the bodies of the missing.

The fire, caused by a lightning strike, broke out on August 5 at the Matanzas oil depot, the largest in Cuba and located 100 kilometers east of Havana.

Four tanks, which can contain up to 52 million liters of crude oil or mazut, were burnt out of the eight at the site.

Two firefighters died in the blaze, which also injured 132 people, 23 of whom were still hospitalized on Friday. Four of the wounded are in critical condition.

It is expected that the loss of millions of liters of basic fuel to feed the country’s power plants, will exacerbate the difficult situation of the electricity supply on the island.