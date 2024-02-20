A major fire has raged in a thrift store and clothing store in Almere. The fire broke out on Tuesday evening around 9.10 pm and the fire brigade deployed many units to fight the fire on Vlotbrugweg. Around 2:45 a.m. on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the safety region announced that the subsequent extinguishing has started and will continue for a number of hours.

