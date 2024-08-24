Firefighters have brought under control a large wildfire in a forest on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Antonio Nunes, the regional head of the civil protection agency, said Saturday.

Two planes arrived from Spain on Thursday at the request of the European Union after Portugal asked the bloc for help.

Each of the twin-engine planes can carry about 6,000 litres of water. Their efforts were aided by foggy weather and high humidity.

The two Spanish planes were sent mainly to the mountains around Pico Ruivo, the highest mountain on the island, at more than 1,800 metres.

Attempts by Madeira’s only firefighting helicopter to contain the fire failed.

According to data from the European Earth Observation Programme (Copernicus), the forest fire, which broke out on August 14, destroyed about 5,000 hectares of landscape.

No injuries or damage to buildings have been reported so far, but scientists lament the severe damage to the environment, the destruction of plants and the death of animals.

Portuguese media reported that criminal police are investigating the cause of the fire. The agency reported that Miguel Albuquerque, the regional president of the Madeira government, had already spoken of arson.