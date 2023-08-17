Authorities on the Spanish island of Tenerife have lost control of a fierce wildfire that has been raging since Tuesday night. International news agencies write that on Thursday. The fire in the northeast of Tenerife has spread over an area of ​​about 1,800 hectares in 24 hours. The burning forest area now has a circumference of 22 kilometers.

The wildfire “has gotten out of hand,” Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo said at a press conference in Santa Cruz, the island’s largest city, on Wednesday. “The fire is very intense and is located in a complicated area.”

The fire started in a nature reserve near volcano El Teide. The terrain is difficult to access with steep ravines. More than 250 firefighters and other emergency services have been deployed to get the fire under control. Helicopters spraying water fly over the area. Several villages were evacuated. At least 150 people had to leave their homes. A dog shelter has also been preventively evacuated.

After the heat wave this summer, many areas in the Canary Islands were left bone dry, increasing the risk of wildfires. A month ago, thousands of residents of the nearby Canary Island of La Palma also had to evacuate because of a major wildfire.