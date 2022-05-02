Around 3:30 in the morning, the Emergency Coordination Center received a call alerting that a vehicle was burning on Calle Nuestra Señora de la Caridad in Molina de Segura, parked next to others and several homes that could be affected.

The National Police went to the scene and was able to verify that the smoke was affecting the houses, which they could not approach due to the intensity of the flames, and requested the presence of firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium. CEIS firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:46 am and extinguished the fire, which was put out shortly before five in the morning. There were no casualties or major damage.