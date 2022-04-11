The emergency services extinguished a fire in a churros trailer at dawn on Monday, on Calle Mayor at the height of Calle Calvario in Espinardo, in the municipality of Murcia.

The Emergency Coordination Center received calls at 00:42 hours, in which they reported that there was a vehicle nearby and a first floor of a building which could be affected. The Local Police Patrol and a crew of firefighters, from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council, moved to the scene, with a heavy urban bomb and 6 troops. The fire was declared extinguished at 01:25 a.m.