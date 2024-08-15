Extinction | Research: The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was born on the other side of Jupiter’s orbit

Extinctions|The asteroid was born on the other side of Jupiter’s orbit. It briefly ended up part of the asteroid belt before colliding with Earth.

Dozens of millions of years ago, perhaps the most famous asteroid in history crashed into Earth with devastating consequences. More precisely, it was an asteroid estimated to be 10-15 kilometers wide that hit the Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago.

As a result of the collision, the era of dinosaurs ended in the mass extinction of the Cretaceous period.

Fresh in Science magazine published research has clarified the origin of the asteroid. According to the study, the asteroid represents a type that originated beyond the orbit of Jupiter.

“A projectile from the edge of the solar system sealed the fate of the dinosaurs”, lead author of the study, a geochemist at the University of Cologne Mario Fischer-Gödde tells Reuters.

Researchers focused on observing the element ruthenium and its isotopes to determine its origin. Based on the remains it left behind, the asteroid was carbonaceous. The researchers noticed that the proportions of the isotopes matched those of other known carbonaceous asteroids.

According to Fischer-Gödde, C-type or carbon-containing asteroids represent “remains of building blocks” that were involved in shaping gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn, as well as ice planets. S-type asteroids, on the other hand, are the building blocks of rocky planets like Earth.

When the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs had formed, according to Fischer-Gödde, it had probably moved towards the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The asteroid was part of the belt before it was headed for Earth for some reason, perhaps due to an impact.

According to the study, it was also possible to exclude the possibility that the body that hit the Earth was, for example, a comet.

Rutenium is a geoscientist at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and one of the authors of the study by Steven Goderis very useful in this kind of investigation. Namely, the substance shows significant isotopic differences in terms of where in the solar system the bodies come from.

“I think that without this cosmic coincidence of an asteroid impact, life on our planet would probably have developed enormously differently,” says Fischer-Gödde.