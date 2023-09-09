Supporters of Extinction Rebellion have, as expected, started blocking the Utrechtsebaan on the A12 in The Hague. Attendees reported this on Saturday NRC. Some of the demonstrators walked onto the A12 just before noon, met by the police. A support demonstration is taking place opposite The Hague Central Station, in which hundreds of people are participating, according to the ANP news agency. The ANWB reports that the A12 has been completely closed in connection with the protest.

Extinction Rebellion previously announced the action. The climate movement wants to occupy the A12 “permanently”. This means that supporters plan to return to the A12 every day at 12 noon. Extinction Rebellion says it wants to continue with the blockades until the government puts an end to ‘fossil subsidies’, measures that encourage the use of fossil fuels.

The municipality of The Hague has called on the demonstrators present on the A12 to go to the support protest. That protest is allowed; the blockade of the Utrechtsebaan is prohibited by the municipality. The police indicate that travelers traveling to or from The Hague should take delays into account.