The environmental organization will close the A12 at the Utrechtsebaan.

The earth is decaying and it’s all because of the car. This should therefore be dealt with harshly. Since governments aren’t doing it enough, someone else has to do it. That seems to be a bit of the mindset of Extinction Rebellion. This is an organization that is quite fanatical, but does not use violence. Well, they think it is necessary to deflate the tires of your SUV.

They have announced a new promotion for Saturday 9 September. Campaigning is of course only useful if you make life miserable for many people. The farmers got their way and Extinction Rebellion seems to be going the same way. They are going to close the A12! The belhamels! The organization confirms this today in a press conference.

Exit A12 at Utrechtsebaan

Their goal? Eliminate government subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. That is still happening now and that is really not possible, according to the climate activists. They will close the Utrechtsebaan at 12:00. According to the activists, the government has promised to stop in 2020 and that is still not the case. That is why Extinction Rebellion is ‘forced’ to close the A12.

The A12 is chosen because it is the highway between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate on the one hand and the temporary House of Representatives on the other.

They are going to do it EVERY day

Now you may think, well, on Saturday: can that hurt? Well, it’s not one Saturday. It’s from Saturday. From September 9, Extinction Rebellion will close the A12 EVERY DAY at 12:00. The climate activists will only stop closing the A12 when the government ends the subsidies. We are very curious how these people will be received by the police.

Whether they will do that with tractors is unknown, but it seems to be effective. Then the government officials don’t seem to know what to do and eventually get their way.

