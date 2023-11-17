Extinction Rebellion has chosen a new target.

Blocking a highway seems like an action that would mainly cause a lot of irritation, but Extinction Rebellion sees it differently. According to them, their actions on the A12 have caused a “significant shift in public opinion”. To their advantage, they mean.

That’s why they’re not going to stop blocking highways. Although the blockade of the A12 has been suspended for the time being, they have already chosen a new target. After all, they must have something to do. This time the Amsterdammers are screwed. ER wants to block the A10.

This time the action is not aimed at the government, but against a bank. The ING to be precise. That’s why Extinction Rebellion blocking the A10 near the former ING head office on the Zuidas (where ING is no longer located). She will learn that.

What did ING do to deserve this promotion, you may ask? Well, according to Extinction Rebellion, ING is the largest fossil lender in the Netherlands. The slogan this time is therefore not ‘stop fossil subsidies’, but ‘stop fossil financing’.

Fortunately, the promotion is not scheduled for a weekday, which makes a difference. Extinction Rebellion wants to take place on the A10 on Saturday, December 30 at 12 noon. For them it is therefore a kind of pleasant end of the year. Let’s just hope that no water cannons are involved, because they don’t like that.

Photo: McLaren 650S Spider on the Amsterdam Ring, spotted by @jeppie

This article Extinction Rebellion will block Ring Amsterdam first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Extinction #Rebellion #block #Ring #Amsterdam