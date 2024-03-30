Yes, there they were again, the advanced champions of the totalitarian state. But something has changed. This time they were tackled without mercy and arrested by the police. For the times, they are a-changing…

After decades of the same clique in power, a slightly different wind is blowing in political Netherlands and political Europe. Whether that is a fresh breeze or a fragrant smoke, you can decide for yourself. But at least there are some positive things going on. Step by step, Europe is becoming more inclusive and down-to-earth. And the fear that is instilled in us about the environment, with which the bosses want to impose absurd totalitarian violations of privacy and intrusions into our personal environment, such as what we can eat (no meat, only insects) and think, is increasingly refuted as unnecessary. Including by recent Nobel Prize winners.

Extinction Rebellion

Unfortunately, some have not yet realized the fact that serious independent scientists, despite major Omerta-esque personal disadvantages for themselves, now dare to proclaim the reality. This is how it happened that several dozen poorly informed but well-intentioned and highly motivated people tried to block the A10 highway again this afternoon. They are affiliated with Extinction Rebellion.

Useful idiots

A group of lovely, friendly people, who unfortunately… useful idiots are used by the political elite, intertwined with big capital, in order to further their agenda. An agenda that mainly consists of creating the largest possible (supranational) government, with as many institutions and institutes around it as possible. There are lucrative but non-adding jobs to be found there. And you can suppress Jan Modaal's undesirable dreams about a nice house or perhaps starting a family, through rules that make these kinds of frivolities extremely expensive.

Climate lawyer, ESG strategist, you know the drill. The 70,000 people at the climate summit in Egypt and their countless friends. People who have completed two courses and then think they have invented the wheel. It is irritating and harmful to both the bottom line as the working atmosphere and the culture. But you have to have it in your company, otherwise you will be canceled one way or another.

Everyone thinks polar bears are cool

In short, these rulers themselves obviously do not risk life, limb and their VOGs (after all, then they can no longer get a job) by standing on a highway somewhere or chaining themselves to a tree at an airport. They let people do this who just like pacing – like everyone else – but who they have misled into believing that the cars threaten these good white guys.

The police have no patience for it anymore

Last year this was turned a blind eye to the Femke Halsemas of this world. But the backlash is now such that people no longer go along with it. The police let know that they have thwarted a new, life-threatening blockade of the A10 this afternoon. Several people have also been arrested.

Four vehicles briefly blocked the A10 this afternoon in a life-threatening manner. The police responded quickly and adequately. The vehicles involved have been towed away and seven people have been arrested. A total of more than 25 people were arrested around the banned demonstration. From now on, the Amsterdam Police Unit will tackle everyone very hard

Who is the freedom fighter here?

Tessel Hofstede of Extinction Rebellion speaks of a gross scandal:

The fact that the Dutch government chooses to so severely restrict the freedom of movement of rebels who stand up for life on earth, and thus their right to demonstrate, is a gross scandal. Tessel Hofstede, is a freedom fighter

Now we can appreciate a rebel with or without a goal. But in this case, the rebels unfortunately do not realize that they are not fighting against, but rather for, a 1984esque ideology that wants to seriously restrict people's freedom of movement. The real rebels who stand for their freedom in this matter are the motorists on the A10.

Motorist is the real hero against tyranny

After all, these real heroes defy the prohibitively high excise duties and sky-high other taxes plus fines, of a crippling ideology. To visit grandma on this swampy Saturday. Or to drive their daughter and her friends to the hockey game. Or to keep IKEA's firewood afloat with their customers. Also noble. Deliver me from Swedish furniture! We have therefore adjusted Tessel's quote a little.

The fact that the Dutch government chooses to restrict the freedom of movement of rebels who stand up for severely restricting life on earth is quite fine. Yours truly, fixed it for ya

Soft on people, hard on the facts

As always, we are soft on the people and hard on the issues. The Extinction Rebellion people are of course quite concerned about the world. And willing to take action. Very nice people, despite their blue or green hair. They are alone, tragically misindoctrinated and frightened. Most are victims of manipulators and a lack of critical thinking skills. So a call to our many, many Extinction Rebellion readers: take a look Climate: The Movie of Nobel Prize winners, Greenpeace founders and other serious scientists.

That oppressive feeling that the world is coming to an end will melt away like the North Pole due to a slightly stronger sun. No problem at all, the earth has been much warmer many times before and that was extremely good for biodiversity. Then realize that the earth is not ending, at least not due to climate change. Perhaps because of scary totalitarian Orwellian world regimes.

Recognize that you have been fooled. And don't blame yourself too much for that. It can happen to anyone to fall for such mass hysteria. Don't blame Taylor Swift either. She is quite okay, just like you, but her sweet voice is also abused by those in power.

However, after these shocking revelations, leave the Sith for the Jedi. They've pissed you off long enough. No one really likes blue hair either. Buy a big V8, put some steak on the barbecue…It's never too late. With us, where the world isn't ending, it's much more fun anyway. Especially after this totalitarian power flow has been curtailed again and we have gotten rid of the endless whining and the wrong people in the wrong positions of power. Whose deed.

