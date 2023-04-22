The surroundings of the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, the most universal image of London on the banks of the Thames, are capable of absorbing all kinds of concerns, like a large Persian market. And bring together, without any friction, the hundreds of tourists who aspire to see the scenes of the imminent Coronation of Charles III of England; to the workers who finish off the fencing and signaling of the marathon of the British metropolis, scheduled for this Sunday; and to the thousands of activists who have responded to the call of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement, baptized as The Big One (The biggest, but also a way of saying: this time is the good one), to demand urgent responses to global warming. XR drew the support, and later the weariness, of Londoners, with its spectacular disruptive sabotage, stopping traffic or altering the city’s landscape.

Since the beginning of this year, the movement has decided to open a more peaceful and educational phase, to recover the prestige that it was able to achieve at the beginning. united to survive has been the slogan chosen to convert the streets and gardens surrounding the British Parliament into a space for dialogue and information. More than 200 environmental organizations have joined the event, to give color and a festive atmosphere to a cause that needs to arouse a sense of urgency as well as citizen support. Greenpeace, Friends of The Earth, Global Justice Now, Mothers Rise Up… dozens of booths throughout Westminster offer food, talks, music, speeches, books, brochures or magazines.

An Extinction Rebellion activist feeds citizens this Friday, outside the UK Parliament Rafael De Miguel

“It has always been very difficult to strike the necessary balance between being disruptive enough to attract attention and change things and ending up alienating or alienating all those who simply do not understand what is happening and feel personally affected by our sabotage. ”, explains Cordelia Prescott, a 55-year-old classical music teacher who has traveled from West Yorkshire (in the north of England) to London, to participate in the demonstrations. “I think what is happening now is a real attempt to reach out to other organizations that, like us, care passionately about climate change, about the planet, to be able to create a unified movement that makes many more people feel that they are part of something very big and important,” Prescott confides.

In recent months, in an almost subterranean but persistent way, the feeling has emerged in the media and in public discourse that the fight against global warming, if it is to continue to capture the attention of public opinion uninterruptedly, must abandon a catastrophism that either frightens or leads to resignation in the face of the inevitable.

An activist unfurls the globe at an event organized by Extinction Rebellion in London Rafael De Miguel

“Tactics are definitely changing. New groups have sprung up experimenting with new messages,” explains Issy, a 24-year-old Physics student from Birmingham who, along with other colleagues, meets the public at the Scientists Against Climate Change booth, filled with photographs and explanatory graphics. “There are already many activists who defend that fear cannot be a good motivator for people. And that hope is much more effective. What it is up to scientists is to talk above all about positive change, about the opportunities and revolutions that can be achieved through, for example, renewable energies. We must set out a vision to create a new world that people believe in, rather than scare everyone (…) But the fact that XR has been able to bring all these people together shows that few organizations they have been more effective in the fight against climate change”, says the activist.

XR has made a commitment to the city of London to collaborate in the organization of the marathon, and to avoid, to the best of its ability, any type of sabotage that alters the progress of the race, in which more than 17,000 runners will participate. . Other organizations, however, such as Just Stop Oil, which in recent months has dominated the limelight by throwing paint at famous paintings in some museums, or sabotaging sporting events such as the world billiards championship, have refused to express any commitment. some respect to the marathon.

Hundreds of activists outside the UK Parliament Rafael De Miguel

“We are still a nonviolent direct action group, and that tool will always be at the center of our activities, because it is a tool that has been successful around the world, both when it was used by Ghandi, and when it was used by Martin Luther King or the suffragettes of the United Kingdom”, defends the Hindu activist Vini Patel, who promotes environmental education activities throughout London. In front of the main entrance of the British Parliament, Patel organizes the entrances and interventions on a small platform of all the members of XR who want to address the public. “In this particular period, which we have dubbed The Big One, we want to put direct action aside and invite everyone to the streets, to talk to each other, build networks and communicate with the public through a partnership agreement. unit,” he explains.

There are street stalls with free food, spontaneous people who launch into speeches to those present, but also very well staged stages where famous experts or activists manage to extract applause and cheers from the thousands of citizens who have attended the event. The most striking costumes or the most witty banners claim the attention of all the media that have come to cover the protests. Thousands of colors, and smiles that are lavished, to retain as much as possible the main capital that keeps a movement like the one represented by XR alive: the support and sympathy of public opinion and voters, who really they can force governments to take seriously the urgency of change.

