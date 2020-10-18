A punch action. Friday, October 16, in the evening, environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion group in Bordeaux, punctured the tires of 220 SUVs to denounce the pollution generated by this type of vehicle. “This action is the first of its kind for Extinction Rébellion. We chose to deflate one tire per vehicle, causing some discomfort but easily absorbable. We also left a leaflet on the windshields of the targeted vehicles, explaining the motives of the ‘action and warning drivers “, explains the organization on Facebook.

The success of SUVs (“sport utility vehicles”) has a direct impact on global warming, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). “SUVs are the second largest contributors to the increase in CO2 emissions worldwide since 2010, after electricity production, but ahead of heavy industry, trucks and aviation”, IEA noted in a report in 2019.

A dozen owners of these cars went to the police station to file a complaint on Saturday afternoon, according to South West. Online complaints have also been registered.