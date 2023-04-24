Activists from Milieudefensie and Extinction Rebellion disrupted ING’s shareholders’ meeting with a protest against the bank’s fossil investments. The meeting was then briefly adjourned. Police have arrested a climate activist.

The activists held up a kind of banner and called on ING to stop ‘financing the climate crisis’. They also stamped their feet on the floor and a song was sung several times about that ‘fossil is really no longer possible’.

The arrested activist blew a whistle and shouted that he would sit on the floor until ING stopped fossil investments. Then officers came in. The man was arrested and taken away by the police.

The other activists in the room shouted during his arrest that “he is not alone”. Activists also shouted that “democracy looks like this” and that they “want climate action now”.

‘Sheer obstruction’

The meeting was then suspended for some time by Hans Wijers, chairman of the supervisory board of ING. When the meeting resumed, Wijers said that the protests “have nothing to do with democracy”. He spoke of “pure obstruction” because other shareholders cannot speak due to the disruptions. See also Corona: Astrazeneca hope? Study of the effectiveness against Omikron

Security guards monitor the room to maintain order as much as possible. Later it was also said that ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk “has blood on his hands”.

Activists from Milieudefensie are also present at ING’s annual meeting. Earlier in the day, they repeated the question whether the bank will do everything it can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45 percent in the entire chain by 2030 compared to 2019. That question was then answered with loud applause and cheers in the hall.

Milieudefensie stated that “ING does not show the ambition to prevent dangerous climate change”. The demonstrators of Milieudefensie and Extinction Rebellion have ING shares in order to be able to attend the ING meeting in the Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam.

Need time

According to ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk, ING listens to the criticism of climate and environmental organizations, but also says that the energy transition needs time. Van Rijswijk said he hoped to be able to discuss climate policy with the activists present. He states that the bank’s policy is in line with the Paris climate objectives, but that a balance must be sought between those objectives and guaranteeing energy supplies. The CEO indicated that this is done in collaboration with companies, governments, regulators, climate scientists and environmental movements. See also Girl is said to have been held in the house for years

Milieudefensie is considering starting a lawsuit against ING to force the bank to adopt a stricter climate policy, just as happened against oil and gas group Shell. That case against Shell was won by Milieudefensie. The environmental group speaks of a ‘considerable failure’ for ING’s climate policy. Van Rijswijk again stated that the Paris targets will be followed and pointed, among other things, to the efforts to reduce its own emissions, but a firm commitment to the demands of Milieudefensie was not forthcoming.

Activists from Milieudefensie previously also asked the same question at the meeting of Ahold Delhaize whether the supermarket company wants to make a strong effort to reduce emissions by 45 percent within seven years compared to 2019. This led to irritation among several attendees in the room. including at investor association VEB. The VEB was also critical of Milieudefensie’s working method at ING.



Our apologies See also Ski tourers are up to their heads in the snow for six hours Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.