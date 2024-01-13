Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion flattened several roads in Nijmegen on Saturday afternoon with a protest blockade. The police arrested 92 activists and sympathizers. Although Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls announced in advance that Extinction Rebellion was allowed to demonstrate but not to block, the activists did the latter anyway.
