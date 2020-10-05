Extincition Rebellion protests again: since the morning around 80 activists have been blocking entrances to the Federal Ministry of Transport. They want the clearing of the Dannenröder forest in Hesse to be stopped. It’s not the only action.

A.Activists of the Extinction Rebellion group have started the protest actions they have announced for this week in front of the Federal Ministry of Transport. Around 80 activists were involved in the action, said a spokeswoman on Monday morning. They would have blocked the side entrances to the Ministry.

“We call on Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer to stop the clearing of the Dannenröder forest in Hesse.” Parts of the 300-year-old forest have been cleared since October 1st for the construction of the A49 motorway.

The Berlin police confirmed that they were working at the ministry and also at the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Around 30 activists protested there in parallel to draw attention to the contribution made by agriculture to climate change, the spokeswoman said. “You put an animal truck in front of the Ministry of Agriculture to which several people have attached themselves.”

“Funeral procession of the dead trees” planned

Extinction Rebellion announced protests against environmental degradation and climate change in Berlin this week. A “funeral procession of the dead trees” is planned on Monday morning, which is to begin at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, said the spokeswoman. According to the police on Friday, 1200 participants were registered. The end point is the Invalidenpark.

On Wednesday (3 p.m.), two protest marches with 500 participants each are to start in front of the party headquarters of the CDU and SPD under the motto: “The Sea Are Rising – So Are We”. The demonstrations are to meet at Potsdamer Platz and then move to the Brandenburg Gate.

Around a year ago, several thousand people in Berlin took part in a week of action with so-called flash mobs, bicycle demonstrations and bridge and road blockades. In June there were minor acts of civil disobedience in many cities in Germany because of the corona pandemic; originally the group had planned mass blockades at the time.