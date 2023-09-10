AIn protest against the Dutch government’s climate policy, thousands of activists in The Hague blocked an important highway on Saturday – despite a ban. The climate protection group Extinction Rebellion announced at the protest that it would continue to block the highway “every day” until government subsidies for fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas were ended.

According to Extinction Rebellion, around 25,000 demonstrators from across the country took part in the protest. The city administration spoke of 10,000 to 12,000 participants. The police arrested around 2,400 people. The police said on Saturday that there were also numerous minors among them. According to Extinction Rebellion, those arrested included Dutch actress Carice van Houten, best known for her role as priestess Melisandre in the series “Game of Thrones.”

Around 37.5 billion euros for the fossil fuel industry

The police said they also used water cannons to drive the demonstrators off the streets. They had previously been called upon to hold their demonstration on an area near The Hague’s main train station, where this was legal, an authority spokesman said. Many demonstrators came in bathing suits or with umbrellas in anticipation of the water cannons. Elsewhere in The Hague, the country’s seat of government and parliament, climate activists were able to protest unhindered on Saturday. As the activists marched through the streets, horns, whistles and police sirens could be heard throughout the city.



Police officers remove climate activists blocking the highway during a demonstration against the government’s climate policy in The Hague.

:



Image: AFP



The group accuses the government of failing to keep a promise to eliminate tax breaks and other forms of subsidies for aviation, shipping, fossil fuel power generation and oil production. According to activists, the Dutch government subsidizes the fossil fuel industry with around 37.5 billion euros annually. The companies that “use the most fossil fuels receive the most subsidies,” criticized architect Katrien Joosten, who took part in the protest with her 13-year-old son.







The Hague police chief Karin Krukkert accused Extinction Rebellion organizers of provoking the arrests to get more attention. In this way, the police are prevented from responding to emergencies and solving crimes. Extinction Rebellion is known for headline-grabbing protests such as blocking roads or airports to draw attention to climate change.

It was the group’s eighth blockade of the A12 motorway. At a similar climate protest in May on the A12, the police also used water cannons to disperse it. More than 1,500 of a total of around 7,000 demonstrators were arrested at the time.