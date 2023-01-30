Extinction Rebellion announces a new blockade of A12 on March 11. That would be the sixth time. Last Saturday, climate activists also succeeded in blocking the stretch of highway next to the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The road was impassable for hours. More than seven hundred people were arrested.

Many hundreds of people stood above the tunnel pit to cheer them on.

The climate activists would hold a bicycle blockade on the Afsluitdijk on March 11, but “because of the enormous momentum we will continue on the A12”, the club said. Extinction Rebellion says that the Netherlands annually grants 17.5 billion euros in subsidies for fossil fuels, such as oil, coal and gas. “We will keep coming back to the A12 until this stops,” the group said on Monday.

Sedition

In the run-up to Saturday’s demonstration, seven Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for sedition. They were interrogated and subsequently released. The members called on Twitter and Facebook to block the highway en masse. According to the Public Prosecution Service, they are punishable because they encourage an illegal and dangerous action. They received an area ban, which prevented them from entering the Utrechtsebaan. Certainly one of them participated in the highway blockade on Saturday. See also Warning at the start of the season: The risk of skiing accidents increases significantly depending on the prehistoric times

The mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, also expressed his disapproval of the blockade. According to the mayor, Extinction Rebellion was “in no way prepared to choose a form of demonstration that is safe.”

