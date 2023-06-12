Home page World

Kilian Bäuml

Spectacular finds of an earlier human species are presenting researchers with a question: Were there burials as early as 300,000 years ago?

Kassel – There are different funeral rituals all over the world. But when did people actually start burying the dead? According to an article on the science portal, the human species Homo naledi apparently existed around 300,000 years ago livescience.com, found out. The findings are still being discussed controversially among experts because they contradict previous assumptions that only modern humans are capable of complex activities and rituals such as funerals.

Homo naledi may have buried their dead 100,000 years earlier than Homo sapiens

The earlier human species is Homo naledi. So far, research has assumed that only Homo sapiens and Neanderthals held rituals such as funerals. If Homo naledi already buried his dead, the first burials took place 100,000 years earlier than previously assumed. There are also finds that indicate that modern humans have existed longer than previously thought.

The first remains of Homo naledi were discovered in South Africa in 2013. Although their brains were only the size of an orange and thus only a third of Homo sapiens, Homo naledi are said to have had dexterous hands. Like the science portal spekturm.de writes, the species was introduced into the human family in 2015 and is said to have lived around 300,000 years ago. Some characteristics indicate that the species could already walk upright. Nevertheless, Homo naledi is said to have moved mainly by climbing in order to be able to retreat to caves or cliffs.

It is possible that Homo naledi people buried their dead 300,000 years ago

Two shallow, oval pits on the floor of a cave chamber are described in the new research. They contained the remains of skeletons, suggesting burial. A stone artifact was found in a pit near a wrist, which may even indicate a burial object.

Engravings that could be memorials to the deceased have been discovered in the caves where Homo naledi lived. (Iconic image) © Sabine Glaubitz/dpa

“We think they met the litmus test for human burials or archaic human burials,” paleoanthropologist Lee Berger said in a news conference. In several studies, he and his colleagues want to have found evidence that should also prove burials of earlier human species.

Already 300,000 years ago Homo naledi is said to have buried his dead and erected monuments

The researchers explain that abstract engravings on field walls should also indicate that Homo naledi should have had a complex behavior. Apparently, Homo Nadeli even prepared their own surfaces and tools for this purpose.

“There are burials of this species just below these [Gravuren]”, said Berger, which should indicate that it could be a cultural area of ​​Homo naledi. Other human species, such as the Neanderthals, also carved patterns, for example in bones. The cultural space of Homo naledi is said to have been changed for kilometers by cave systems. We now know that people settled in the mountains very early on. Berger gets approval from, among others, Agustín Fuentes, an anthropologist at Princeton University. Along with other researchers, he writes that Homo naledi wanted to erect monuments to their dead, which can be described as a form of mourning.

Not all researchers assume that Homo naledi buried their dead

But not all researchers are convinced of the interpretation of the new finds. For some experts, the evidence is also insufficient to conclude that Homo naledi buried or memorialized their dead. “I can see where they connect the dots with that data […] but it should have been done with a lot more caveats,” Sheela Athreya, an anthropologist at Texas A&M University, told the report livescience.de according to “People may have made signs on rocks. That’s not enough to contribute to this discussion of abstract thinking.” Athreya was not involved in the research herself.

Spectacular discoveries are regularly made in research, for example the remains of Neanderthals were found in a cave in Italy. Two years ago, the bones of an unknown prehistoric man were found in Israel. (kiba)