A fossil owl from China, six to nine million years old, shows that owls already hunted during the day, rather than at night. That’s what Chinese researchers write this week in magazine PNAS† The research sheds new light on the owl family tree and on the exceptional evolution from day to night activity and back again.

The fossil owl was found at 2,400 meters on the northeast side of the Tibetan Plateau, in a region where many fossils have been found – but never of owls. The specimen is about thirty centimeters long and exceptionally well preserved, the Chinese write. They examined the fossil closely in 3D using X-rays and CT techniques. They found all kinds of details that are usually lost in bird fossils: the hyoid bone, cartilage rings of the trachea, remains of tendons, and in the abdominal cavity a vomiting ball-in-the-making – probably the remains of a gerbil.

Focus

But most interesting were the remains of the so-called scleral ring. That is a ring of very thin bones around the eyeball, which birds, fish and reptiles have, but mammals do not. This ring helps to keep the eyeball in shape while focusing and when enlarging and reducing the pupil. That ring tells scientists exactly how an animal uses its eyesight. For example under what lighting conditions.

This scleral ring showed that the owlet was active during the day. It resembled the ring of other diurnal owls in shape and proportions. These are very few, 2.5 percent of all species, including the short-eared owl and the sparrow owl—two species found in our regions—and the burrowing owl and northern pygmy owl, two American species. The Chinese owl is closest in anatomy to the Eurasian Sparrow Owl and Northern Pygmy Owl. The researchers called him Miosurnia diurna† Mio refers to the Miocene era, surnia to the sparrow owl genus, and diurna is Latin for daytime.

The vast majority of birds and reptiles are active during the day. Only three groups are nocturnal: geckos, nightjars and owls. But within the owls there is a handful that hunt during the day. The Chinese made a family tree of birds and reptiles based on already available molecular, genetic and fossil data. This shows that the diurnal owls are a split from owls that hunt at night. In other words, they once hunted at night, but evolved back to daytime hunting. A reverse evolution, the Chinese write.

Reversal

Fossils of owls are scarce. Until now, therefore, it was not known when that reversal had taken place. It was suspected that this was very recent, because the trait only occurs in a few owl species. But now let the scleral ring of M. diurna so see that that reversal happened at least six million years ago.

The reversal may have been related to the species moving south in a relatively cold climate period. On the high steppe, the owl would have been able to hunt the small rodents that were active there in large numbers during the day, such as gerbils.